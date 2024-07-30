The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Chairman Eric Fok meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris

The Chairman of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Eric Fok, met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss the development of the game in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has a rich history in the sport, hosting the first AFC Asian Cup in 1956, when they finished third. Although their next AFC qualification was in 2023, that result was testament to the development of the game there. "It was my pleasure to welcome the Chairman of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Eric Fok, to our beautiful FIFA Office in Paris, where past and future football development collaborations and projects were discussed," said Mr. Infantino. "The HKFA has been making excellent use of FIFA Forward funds, particularly to incorporate technology into their football operations, with the scope of VAR being expanded to women and youth tournaments following its introduction there last year."