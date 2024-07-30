The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Chairman Eric Fok meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris

FIFA President met with Hong Kong FA Chairman Eric Fok
Football in Hong Kong developing with support from FIFA Forward programme
Development of technology in the region, as well as increased accessibility, discussed
The Chairman of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Eric Fok, met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss the development of the game in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has a rich history in the sport, hosting the first AFC Asian Cup in 1956, when they finished third. Although their next AFC qualification was in 2023, that result was testament to the development of the game there. "It was my pleasure to welcome the Chairman of The Football Association of Hong Kong, China Limited (HKFA), Eric Fok, to our beautiful FIFA Office in Paris, where past and future football development collaborations and projects were discussed," said Mr. Infantino. "The HKFA has been making excellent use of FIFA Forward funds, particularly to incorporate technology into their football operations, with the scope of VAR being expanded to women and youth tournaments following its introduction there last year."
The FIFA Forward programme has previously supported the promotion of the first, second and third divisions of the Hong Kong League as well as the Sapling Cup and the Hong Kong FA Cup and FA Cup Junior Division. Its impact can also be felt away from the field. "We also spoke about the importance of football in education and how the FIFA Football For Schools programme, which has been making a positive impact on the lives of students in Chairman Eric Fok's beautiful country, has made our sport more accessible to girls and boys there," Mr. Infantino concluded. "Finally, we also exchanged ideas on how we can continue to provide more opportunities and unite people through our beautiful game."