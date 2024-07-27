Gianni Infantino promises collaboration during meeting with Indonesia President-elect Prabowo Subianto

President-elect Subianto met Gianni Infantino in Paris

The Football Association of Indonesia is working with FIFA to improve stadium security and infrastructure

FIFA Forward is supporting the construction of the first national team training centre

FIFA has been working extensively with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to develop football recently and future collaboration was among the many topics discussed when Gianni Infantino met President-elect Prabowo Subianto at the FIFA office in Paris. Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo and PSSI President Erick Thohir also participated in the meeting held in the French capital. Indonesia last year hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ – the first FIFA tournament to be staged in the country -- and the FIFA President recalled the country's warm welcome as well as the organisation of the tournament.

“We discussed FIFA's fantastic working relationship with Indonesia and the Football Association of Indonesia and the fantastic progress that has been made by his beautiful country in recent times. We also talked about leveraging football's popularity among the youth population,” Mr Infantino said. “Indonesia was a fantastic host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup last year and everyone who visited, including myself, was struck by the warmth and hospitality. It was also clear that Indonesians live and breathe football.” On the opening day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023, the FIFA President and Erick Thohir opened a new FIFA regional office in Jakarta and signed a memorandum of understanding. In this landmark agreement, stadium safety and security were identified as key pillars for the transformation of Indonesian football and FIFA and the PSSI are working together to raise standards across the country. As part of this initiative, a specialised FIFA team visited eight stadiums between 20-25 May 2024, across four provinces.

The FIFA Forward programme is funding the building of the PSSI's first National Training Centre in the new Indonesian capital, Nusantara Capital City. Due to be inaugurated in August 2024, this will include the construction of a natural grass pitch, an artificial turf pitch, a dormitory and changing rooms. The FIFA President said he looked forward to further collaboration in the future. “I told President-elect Prabowo that he can count on FIFA to help Indonesia fulfil its huge football potential and I look forward to working with him in the future,” Mr Infantino said.