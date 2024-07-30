Gianni Infantino praises Moldova’s excellent use of FIFA Forward investment

Gianni Infantino has praised the Football Association of Moldova (FMF) for its “excellent” use of FIFA Forward investments during a meeting with its President Leonid Oleinicenco and Secretary General Serghei Butelschi at the FIFA office in Paris, France. Last year, the FIFA Forward Awards were introduced in Europe to recognise some of the outstanding projects and highlight examples of the benefits the programme – which supports football development across the 211 FIFA Member Associations – can bring to a given country. The FMF, one of three member federations to receive awards, was recognised for the multi-purpose beach soccer stadium, named La Izvor, in Chisinau which has helped transfer beach soccer in the country.