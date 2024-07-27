Gianni Infantino meets Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay

Both leaders, together with APF president Robert Harrison, met at FIFA’s Paris office

The recent inauguration of the CARDIF (Centro de Alto Rendimiento de las Divisiones Formativas) in Paraguay, part-funded by FIFA's Forward programme, was the focus of the talks

Infantino wished Paraguay luck in the Men's Olympic Football Tournament and talked about what will be a special edition of the FIFA World Cup™ in 2030

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, met at FIFA’s Paris office, where they held constructive discussions on a range of topics. Also present at the meeting in the French capital, where the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is taking place this Friday, was Robert Harrison, president of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF).

During the discussion, the leaders reviewed some of the South American country’s recent footballing accomplishments, including the inauguration last April of the CARDIF (Centro de Alto Rendimiento de las Divisiones Formativas) in the city of Luque, a ceremony attended by Gianni Infantino.

Paraguay's new high-performance centre, part-funded through the FIFA Forward programme, provides world-class facilities for young talent from Paraguay's top clubs.

"A few months ago, I was in their wonderful country to attend the inauguration of the CARDIF (Centro de Alto Rendimiento de las Divisiones Formativas) project, part-funded by the FIFA Forward programme, and saw for myself the world-class facilities it will provide to talented youngsters and professional players," said Gianni Infantino.

The centre should play an important role in Paraguay's quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 26™, the biggest edition in history, and in which CONMEBOL will have more qualifying places than ever before. The national team have not been to a World Cup since the 2010 edition in South Africa, where they reached the quarter-finals in what was their best result to date.

The FIFA President wished Paraguay luck at the Men's Olympic Football Tournament, which they began on Wednesday. The Paraguay U-23 team qualified for Paris 2024 by winning CONMEBOL’s Pre-Olympic Tournament played in February, beating teams such as Argentina and Brazil, with the latter failing to qualify for Paris.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets the President of the Republic of Paraguay Previous 01 / 10 A group photo after a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 02 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña pose for a photo with pennant after a meeting at FIFA's Paris office 03 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 04 / 10 President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña shoots at goal during a meeting between FIFA and the President of the Republic of Paraguay at FIFA's Paris office 05 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 06 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 07 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña pose for a photo with a jersey after a meeting at FIFA's Paris office 08 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 09 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office 10 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino meets with the President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña at FIFA's Paris office Next

Gianni Infantino also spoke with Santiago Peña and Robert Harrison about the FIFA World Cup 2030™, an edition that will mark the centenary of the World Cup in South America. This celebration is set to take place in Uruguay, where the first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930, and see three fixtures shared between Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Both these decisions are subject to the successful completion of FIFA’s bidding process and the approval of the FIFA Congress in 2024.