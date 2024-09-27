FIFA President pledges support to football in Laos and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states

FIFA President met with Prime Minister of Laos in New York

Lao Football Federation reaping rewards of FIFA Forward funding

Further strengthening of FIFA collaboration with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also discussed

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone of Laos to discuss the progress of football and future opportunities for development in the Southeast Asian country and wider region.

FIFA Forward funding has already helped the Lao Football Federation establish the Champi-Champa National Youth Training Centre KM 16, designed to provide youngsters with a safe and modern environment to enjoy the game.

FIFA Forward was also instrumental in upgrading the LFF headquarters in Ban Hoeuy Hong, Vientiane, with FIFA pledging in excess of USD 750,000 to renovate the existing facilities and provide a new and modern working environment for LFF administrative and technical staff.

“I was glad to spend time discussing football development and future projects with the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone,” commented Mr Infantino. “The government of Laos and the Lao Football Federation (LFF), led ably by Viphet Sihachakr, have shown a great commitment to developing the game, and I feel honoured to support them as they continue taking strides forward.

“I passed on my congratulations for their prudent use of FIFA Forward funds - evidenced by the opening of the newly expanded Champi-Champa LFF Training Centre KM16 - while also discussing the benefits of the FIFA Football For Schools programme.

“I further reiterated to Prime Minister Siphandone what I told Lao Football Federation General Secretary and the first Laotian to be elected to the FIFA Council, Ms Kanya Keomany, in 2023 - that Laos and the Lao Football Federation can count on FIFA for support to secure the future of the youth, giving them hope and continuing to make an impact through football.”

The FIFA President also took the opportunity to highlight the wider significance of FIFA’s collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations. Since the signing of the MoU at the margins of the 35th ASEAN Summit in November 2019, a wide range of initiatives have been carried out by FIFA and ASEAN and its Southeast Asian FIFA Member Associations, including the initiation and implementation of the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) Programme in a number of ASEAN member states.