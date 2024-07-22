FIFA President congratulates new Royal Netherlands Football Association President

Gianni Infantino congratulates Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) President Frank Paauw on new position

FIFA President says Mr. Paauw will maintain success of “a vibrant and effective” organisation

KNVB President calls youth development part of “DNA” of Dutch football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated new Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) President Frank Paauw on his recent election in a meeting at the FIFA office in Paris, France. A former police chief in both Rotterdam and Amsterdam who has been involved in advising football bodies on security matters for more than 20 years, Mr. Paauw stepped into the role on 27 May this year.

“I was delighted to welcome the recently elected Royal Netherlands Football Association President, Frank Paauw, to the FIFA office in Paris,” said Mr. Infantino. “He takes charge of a vibrant and effective national association, and I am looking forward to continuing a fantastic working relationship. “President Paauw's experience in football and his love for the game, as well as the superb team he will lead, will ensure the KNVB leverages the great talent pool at its disposal and remains among the most successful teams in men’s and women’s football.”

Ranked seventh in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, the Dutch senior men’s national team reached the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals recently, a feat the senior women’s team will hope to emulate next year having already clinched their place at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. Their U-20 counterparts will compete in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in Colombia (31 Aug. – 22 Sept.), while their futsal colleagues qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ (14 Sept. – 6 Oct.), and Mr Paauw acknowledged his job is to maintain his country’s steady flow of world-class talent with the help of initiatives such as the FIFA Forward Development Programme.