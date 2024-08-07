FIFA Forward moving mountains in Bhutan as Gianni Infantino hosts federation president

FIFA President and Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) President Dasho Ugen Tsechup hold talks in Paris, France

FIFA Forward funding helping BFF meet Himalayan kingdom’s unique challenges to developing the beautiful game

Growth of football in Bhutan "fantastic" says Mr Infantino

Bhutanese football's impressive upward trajectory was a central topic of conversation when FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed his Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) counterpart Dasho Ugen Tsechup to the FIFA office in Paris, France.

A mountainous country where archery is traditionally the biggest sport, Bhutan has revolutionised its footballing infrastructure with the help of FIFA Forward funding.

Since January 2018, eight artificial pitches have been installed in the shadows of the Himalayas at the Chalimithang National Stadium, at facilities for girls' and boys' football academies in Thimphu, upgraded venues at Dagana and Punakha as well as far flung locations like Samtse.

"What a pleasure to see Dasho Ugen Tsechup again when he came into FIFA’s Paris office today, following his re-election in June," said Mr Infantino of his BFF counterpart, who has just started a new four-year term.

"The growth of football in Bhutan has been fantastic to witness in recent years and I was pleased to see the men's national team participate in the FIFA Series earlier this year. The FIFA Forward programme has also helped with playing pitches in Bhutan, among other things, and this country is a wonderful example of how this initiative can have such a positive impact on football anywhere in the world.”

In addition to enhancing infrastructure, the BFF are paying close attention to the game's grassroots, and in July 2023 joined the growing number of FIFA Member Associations to have introduced the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, which aims to teach children football and life skills.

“I was also updated on the positive impact FIFA Football For Schools is having and conveyed my gratitude to everyone at the BFF for embracing the various FIFA initiatives,” Mr Infantino continued. “Anyone who saw President Dasho Ugyen Tsechup speak at the FIFA Football Summit 2023 will know he has the vision and strength to deliver on the BFF’s ambitions for the beautiful game in his country, and I assured him of FIFA's continued support in this mission.”

Bhutan Football Federation President Dasho Ugen Tsechup 00:40

FIFA Forward has contributed USD 11.4 million to Bhutan to date, and the importance of that support is not lost on Dasho Ugen Tsechup.

"I mentioned to FIFA President Infantino that unlike most countries in the world where football is played, Bhutan doesn’t have sponsor support, we don’t have media support, we don’t have huge stadiums for gate collections," he said.