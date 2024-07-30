Development topics discussions with Botswana Football Association President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his Botswana Football Association counterpart Maclean Letshwiti met in Paris to discuss developing the game in the African nation, helped by the Forward FIFA programme. Botswana was one of the first member associations to take advantage of the FIFA Forward development programme, inaugurating a new artificial pitch at the Lekidi Football Centre, for use by their national teams as well as club and youth sides. "I was delighted to meet the President of the Botswana Football Association, Maclean Letshwiti, as he explained the work that the Botswana Football Association is doing to make football accessible for all and, especially, around growing women's football in the country," the FIFA President said.

Botswana's men's team have six points from four Group G games in CAF qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26™, while the women's side qualified for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as second round winners. "We further discussed the FIFA Forward programme and at the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which helps our member associations develop young players and fulfil their potential, and can support their growth," he continued. "We always talked about creating more playing opportunities for national teams, which is one of FIFA's strategic objectives, and I reiterated to President Letshwiti that he could always count on FIFA's support in the future. I look forward to seeing the Zebras at international tournaments in the future."