Development in Dominican Republic met with enthusiasm from FIFA President at meeting with FEDOFUTBOL President

Gianni Infantino and José Deschamps, President of the Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL), meet at FIFA offices in Paris

FIFA President says 2024 will be a year to remember with the Dominican Republic U-23 team’s first appearance at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament and the country to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™

“In terms of infrastructure, the opening up of our country is producing results,” says FEDOFUTBOL President

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and the FEDOFUTBOL President, José Deschamps, met at the FIFA offices in Paris to discuss football development against the background of a football-filled year for the Caribbean country.

The development of Dominican football is clear for all to see this year. The Dominican Republic U-23 men’s team are all set to make their first appearance at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, while the country will play host to its first-ever FIFA tournament: the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October and November.

Deschamps, who was elected to a four-year mandate as FEDOFUTBOL President in April 2024, said that excitement was building in the country, with the Dominican Republic competing in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament and hosting the finals of the U-17 women’s showpiece – a clear indication of football development in the country and the region.

“It was fantastic to meet the Dominican Republic Football Association President, José Deschamps, and share my enthusiasm for how the game is developing in his country. I was also happy to congratulate President Deschamps for what is shaping up to be a memorable year for his football-loving nation. The men’s team will be competing in the upcoming Olympic Football Tournament for the first time ever before the country hosts its first FIFA tournament - the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup”, said Infantino.

“These historic landmark events will further the development of football in the Dominican Republic and FIFA both encourages and supports everyone at FEDOFUTBOL in their efforts to give everyone in their country the chance to play the beautiful game”, he added.

With Los Quisqueyanos having qualified for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament after reaching the final of the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and made their maiden appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in Argentina last year, Paris 2024 will mark a new milestone for Dominican football.

“It’s key for the Dominican Republic to take part in the [men’s football competition at the] Olympic Games for the first time in our history. We know that our U-23 national team, a team that is worthy of representing us, will do our country proud,” stated Deschamps.

Another highlight for Dominican football will come towards the end of 2024, when the country is set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. “It’s something we couldn’t have ever imagined but has now become a reality. In terms of infrastructure, the opening up of our country is producing results,” explained Deschamps.

“This is something that is going to completely change football [in our country], as we’ll have a great opportunity with all these girls representing the 16 participating countries. We’re proud to host this very important FIFA tournament, and we’re sure that we’ll do a good job.”

Two years ago, FEDOFUTBOL renovated its offices and sports facilities, at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Centre in the capital, Santo Domingo, with help from the FIFA Forward Programme. The renovation included building new changing rooms for the players and two changing rooms for referees. Further improvements to the facilities are being made and will benefit the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“Organising an important international event gives you experience and helps us by developing infrastructure in the Dominican Republic. We will have a national training centre specifically for football. We are very pleased about that,” said the FEDOFUTBOL President before ending on an ambitious note: