Santo Domingo set to host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ draw

Event to be held in the Dominican capital on Saturday, 22 June at 17:30 local time and can be followed live on FIFA+

Caribbean country to host eighth edition of the tournament and last instalment featuring 16-team line-up

Tickets on sale from 27 August

The Draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ will take place in Santo Domingo on Saturday, 22 June and can be followed live on FIFA+.

The event, which kicks off at 17:30 local time, will be held at the Frey Antón de Montecinos monument, a historic landmark situated next to the Colonial City area of the Dominican capital.

The draw, to be staged at the foot of the statue erected in honour of the friar – a pioneer in the fight for human rights – will define the group-stage encounters and subsequent pathways at the competition’s eighth edition. The upcoming tournament will be the last instalment involving 16 nations, with the edition to be contested in Morocco in 2025 to feature a 24-team line-up.

The draw will be presented by Avelino Cuadra, football commentator and content creator, and will be hosted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

Yarza will be assisted by Dominican athlete and mountaineer Thais Herrera, the first woman from the country to climb Mount Everest, and the Canada-born Mexican player Tatiana Flores, who represented El Tri at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™.

This will be the Dominican Republic’s first appearance at a FIFA women’s showpiece, and it comes at a time when the national football scene is on a high. The nation was represented at the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ for the first time last year, and the men’s Olympic squad are primed for their maiden campaign at Paris 2024.

The 16 participating teams will be Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Japan, Kenya, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, USA and Zambia.

Ecuador, Kenya and Poland are all set to make their tournament debuts.

Tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024, which will be played in Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros between 16 October and 3 November, will go on sale on 27 August. To register your interest in purchasing tickets, please visit this link.

The draw procedures can be accessed here.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 draw: start times in capitals of qualified countries