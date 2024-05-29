FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ match schedule confirmed

Eighth FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ kicks off on 16 October

The final will take place at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo on 3 November

Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros will serve as the host cities

The teams qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ now know when and where they could be playing following the release of the tournament’s match schedule.

The tournament will open on Wednesday 16 October with hosts Dominican Republic in action at the Cibao University Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. The matches will be double headers throughout the group stage, with games taking place in both the capital, Santo Domingo, and in nearby Santiago de los Caballeros.

The Dominican Republic’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ debut on home soil will see the team play their first two matches in Santiago de los Caballeros on 16 October and Saturday 19 October, before moving to the capital for their last group stage match on Tuesday 22 October.

The host cities are separated by a little over 150 kilometres.

The Cibao University Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros will be the venue for 15 of the 32 matches, including the first semi-final on Wednesday 30 October.

The Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo will host 17 matches, including the second semi-final on Thursday 31 October, along with the third-place match and final, both on Sunday 3 November.

Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic (host country), Ecuador, England, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, and the United States have qualified for the tournament, while the final three teams will be determined in June when qualifying concludes in Africa.

Groups and matchups will be determined in June when the draw takes place in the Dominican Republic.

Fans can register here to receive ticket information for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024.