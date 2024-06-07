Registration process open for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Volunteer Programme

Approximately 500 volunteer positions on offer

A unique opportunity is available to football and sports fans with registration for the Volunteer Programme for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ now open. The first-ever FIFA tournament to take place in the Dominican Republic will be held this year between 16 October and 3 November 2024. Approximately 500 volunteer positions are to be filled across a wide range of interesting and exciting functional areas.

The FIFA Volunteer Programme provides opportunities to bring energetic and passionate people from diverse backgrounds together to work towards a common goal. As well as enabling people to make new friends and build their network, volunteering provides individuals with the chance to strengthen their local community, be ambassadors for their country and learn new skills. Interested individuals should be over 18 years old, reside in the host cities of Santo Domingo or Santiago de los Caballeros, speak English, and be available to participate in the entire tournament (16 October to 3 November 2024). No previous volunteer experience is required to apply.