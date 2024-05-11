FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ emblem unveiled

Inspired by ‘Batún’, a game played by Taíno people on a central court or plaza using a rubber ball, and the ‘Bachata’ and ‘Merengue’ dances traditional to the country

Design seeks to unite football with local traditions

2024 marks the first time that the Dominican Republic will host a FIFA tournament

FIFA has unveiled the official emblem for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which is a bold and playful design that tells a story of joy, community and competition. With the emblem, FIFA celebrates football and the identity of the Dominican Republic, its history and its important role as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024™. The powerful movements and the colours are inspired by ‘Batún’– a game played by Taíno people on a central court or plaza using a rubber ball – and the ‘Bachata’ and ‘Merengue’ dances traditional to the country.

Aiming to unite football with dance and local customs to celebrate the world’s best U-17 footballers arriving in the Dominican Republic this year, the emblem is also illustrative of the flourishing female talent that will commence their international football stories in the Caribbean. "FIFA is proud and happy to bring its first-ever tournament to the Dominican Republic. We are confident that the passion and joy of the country will be contagious throughout a tournament that will inspire future stars of football,” said FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

Examples such as Linda Caicedo, equal top scorer at India 2022, Cata Coll, best goalkeeper at Uruguay 2018 and current FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ winner with Spain, and FIFA Legend Mana Iwabuchi, best player at New Zealand 2008, are stars in which the players at this year’s tournament can look up to.

The capital of Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo,and the city of the heart, Santiago de los Caballeros, will be the centerpieces of the tournament that will be played between 16 October and 3 November. 16 teams will compete for the crown currently held by Spain after they won the last tournament in India two years ago. “Women’s football in the Dominican Republic has emerged as a phenomenon of global importance, challenging stereotypes and promoting gender equality in sports, thus encouraging the empowerment of women both on and off the field. We are honoured to take on the organisation of the event that will mark a before and after in the history of sports events in the Dominican Republic,” said FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Local Organising Committee Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Mena.