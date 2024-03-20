FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available

FIFA facilitates international friendlies between national teams from different confederations

Initiative aims to provide FIFA Member Associations with key playing opportunities

FIFA Series 2024™ is a pilot edition with 24 matches across three continents

The official match schedule for the upcoming FIFA Series 2024™ is now available here.

Following a decision taken by the FIFA Council in December 2022 – and in line with the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 – the FIFA Series™ consists of international friendly matches that will be contested by national teams from different confederations, who do not normally have the opportunity to play each other.

The ultimate objective of the FIFA Series™ is to allow more international football interaction outside the traditional local footprint, making a concrete contribution to global football development.