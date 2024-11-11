FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw set for 5 December in Miami

The world’s best clubs will discover their group stage opponents for the inaugural 32-club FIFA Club World Cup™ on Thursday 5 December 2024 when the eyes of the footballing world focus on Miami in the United States for the tournament draw. The draw, to be conducted as a live studio event, will kick off at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) and be beamed around the globe via FIFA.com, FIFA+ and supporting channels. All 32 clubs for the new FIFA Club World Cup will be known by the time the draw is conducted in Miami, with the historic all-Brazilian CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Clube Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday 30 November 2024 set to determine the final qualifier for the tournament. Qualification to next year’s global club football showpiece in the USA adds another layer of intrigue to this year’s CONMEBOL showpiece, with Atlético Mineiro aiming to secure the Libertadores for the second time following their maiden triumph in 2013, and Brazilian league leaders Botafogo seeking to win South America’s top club competition for the first time in their history just five days before the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw.