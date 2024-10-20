Inter Miami CF joins FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ line-up following 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield success

Inter Miami CF qualify to the tournament following outstanding MLS regular season

The Herons will open the FIFA Club World Cup™ at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, on Sunday, 15 June 2025

31 of the 32 participating clubs now confirmed

Inter Miami CF has become the penultimate club to seal a spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup™ after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, confirming them as the best team throughout the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team on the basis of the club’s outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield with two MLS matches to play. Inter Miami will also open the tournament as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in their hometown of Miami. Inter Miami, captained by FIFA World Cup™ winner Lionel Messi, broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season this year, completing their 2024 campaign with 74 points having recorded 22 wins and eight draws, while incurring only four defeats, from February to October.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the news during a fan and team celebration following Inter Miami’s final MLS regular season match against New England Revolution at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale on Saturday (local time).

Inter Miami CF joins FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ line-up 01:42

“We all know how Miami is in love with football and how Inter Miami is supported from across Florida and beyond for your exciting brand of football,” said the FIFA President. “Congratulations on your wonderful 2024 Supporters’ Shield success. You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play. “Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States.”

In front of La Familia and many of the club’s passionate supporters, the FIFA President also confirmed that next year’s global club showpiece will kick off in the Magic City. “We are looking forward to you hosting the opening match in Miami on Sunday, 15 June 2025,” added Infantino. “It’s sure to be a great celebration for global club football as the tournament features the best 32 clubs in the world, and provides a new opportunity for clubs, players, coaches, and fans alike to take their stories to the world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF on qualifying for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Previous 01 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks 02 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 03 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 04 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches the MLS match Inter Miami CF v New England Revolution 05 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham speaking 06 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino shakes hands with Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi 07 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks alongside Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas 08 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez 09 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks 10 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi 11 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a selfie 12 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauds Next

With Inter Miami’s involvement confirmed, 31 of the 32 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participating clubs have been locked in. The remaining slot will be determined by the outcome of the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores final to be played on 30 November 2024 in Buenos Aires, ensuring that the full line-up of clubs will be known before the draw in December 2024. Four iconic South American clubs still have hope to join the party in the U.S. next year.