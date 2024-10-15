Seattle’s Lumen Field to host six FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ games, FIFA President announces

Gianni Infantino confirms Seattle Sounders’ three group-stage games to be played in home stadium

Lumen Field to host three other matches at ground-breaking 32-team tournament in the United States

Pacific Northwest venue is one of 12 stadiums that will host matches in the most inclusive global club competition ever

Seattle Sounders FC will play all three group-stage games at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ at Lumen Field and their home stadium will host six matches in total when the most globally inclusive club football tournament in history is held in the United States next year.

On a visit to the venue, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Seattle Sounders will play their three group-stage games on home soil having earned their right to be among the 32 participating teams by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

A further trio of fixtures in the first edition of the ground-breaking competition is also scheduled to come to the football-mad city in the US’s Pacific Northwest in a tournament that starts on Sunday, 15 June 2025 and ends with the final at New York New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

“Six games of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place in this stadium, and the three games of the group stage of the Seattle Sounders will take place here,” said the FIFA President from one of the stands at the 68,740-capacity venue, which is famed for its atmosphere. “So, we want to hear some noise, and the World Cup [noise record] being broken in this stadium by the Seattle Sounders fans during the FIFA Club World Cup next year.”

