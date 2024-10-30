Hisense becomes partner for new FIFA Club World Cup™

Hisense named the first Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, building on its seven-year relationship with FIFA

Partnership announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian at a special event held in Shanghai

Agreement paves the way for further sponsorship deals for FIFA’s new flagship club competition to be announced in the coming weeks

FIFA is thrilled to name Hisense as the first Official Partner of the new FIFA Club World Cup™, marking an exciting development in the fruitful relationship between the two organisations and kicking off a series of commercial announcements for the most inclusive global club football competition in history.

The partnership was celebrated today at a special event at the Shanghai Tower attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian. As one of the leading global consumer electronics and home appliance labels, Hisense aims to build a world-class enterprise and brand with a continued focus on top-tier sports assets. By officially signing on as a tournament partner for the FIFA Club World Cup™, the planet’s brand new premier club competition, Hisense is advancing its sports marketing strategy and accelerating its globalisation efforts.

Speaking at the partnership launch, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football.

“This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the FIFA Club World Cup to flourish.”

Hisense becomes partner for new FIFA Club World Cup™ 01:29

Hisense’s history with FIFA began in 2017, when the brand became the first Chinese-headquartered consumer electronics company to sponsor the FIFA World Cup™. The company operates in more than 160 countries and is striving for the intelligent and eco-friendly development of its products, ranging from TVs and Laser TVs to air conditioners and refrigerators. This commitment to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ reaffirms Hisense’s role as a visionary partner dedicated to bringing fans closer to the action.

Hisense named Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Previous 01 / 08 Group photo at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Hisense Partnership Announcement 02 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian 03 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Hisense Partnership Announcement 04 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian 05 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian 06 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Hisense Partnership Announcement 07 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino shakes hands with Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian 08 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Hisense Partnership Announcement Next

Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian added: “We are proud to be an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which is a competition among the top clubs from all six confederations, representing a dialogue between champions, a collision of first-class excellence. This perfectly aligns with Hisense’s pursuit of the champion spirit and our latest corporate goal to build a world-class enterprise and brand.

“As the pioneer in AI televisions, Hisense’s newly launched AI TV series is a perfect match for the FIFA Club World Cup. The technological foundation of Hisense AI TV is the independently developed Xinghai large model, which supports continuous smart upgrades across various appliance categories, significantly enhancing the user experience and market competitiveness. Together with FIFA, Hisense will present the best Club World Cup for global audiences.”

The collaboration underscores Hisense’s commitment to technological innovation and its vision of enhancing people’s quality of life through user-centric technology, ultimate-quality products and AI scenarios. Hisense TVs, representing the industry’s latest technological advancements, will be visible across the tournament, with Hisense branding appearing in the video operation room and on pitchside screens.