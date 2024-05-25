FIFA and AFD renew agreement to promote access to sport, gender equality and education through football

FIFA and the French Development Agency (AFD) first signed the agreement in 2019

FIFA and AFD will enhance synergies between their programmes

Joint projects will focus on access to sport, women’s empowerment and education through football, especially in Africa

FIFA and the French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement, AFD) have renewed their memorandum of understanding (MoU) and will continue working together to create positive change in society, with a focus on women's empowerment and education through football. The new agreement was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFD Chief Executive Officer Rémy Rioux in Paris, France. Through their partnership, which began in 2019 with the signing of the first MoU, FIFA and the AFD are pooling their strength and resources to promote unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values around the world, particularly in Africa, through youth-oriented football development programmes. In addition to education and gender equality, FIFA and the AFD will work together on projects involving the protection of children and the promotion of access to sport through the development of infrastructure. The partnership will allow improved collaboration between AFD’s interventions and FIFA programmes such as FIFA Forward and Football for Schools.

“I am very happy that we will continue our strategic alliance with the Agence Française de Développement as it will play an important role in helping us use football as a platform for positive change in society – one of FIFA’s strategic objectives," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “FIFA and the AFD have many shared aims and, by working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of young people, empowering girls and women and helping to provide better education opportunities.”