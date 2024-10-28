Arsène Wenger to lead Task Force on Player Welfare

Following a decision of the FIFA Council and the entry into force of the revised FIFA Statutes in July this year, FIFA is formalising the Task Force on Player Welfare to promote further global dialogue on welfare matters with key stakeholders from across football. The task force is led by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, and includes representatives from member associations, confederations, FIFPRO, the European Club Association and the World Leagues Association. The objective of the task force is to examine how suitable and effective safeguards for players can be implemented, also taking into account practical considerations from operational, medical, regulatory and legal perspectives. The task force is due to make recommendations informed by the latest scientific research into the topic of players’ physical and mental well-being. The establishment of this dedicated task force follows on from previous dialogue with professional players’ representatives from a variety of member associations and leagues, including the English Premier League and Women’s Super League, and initiatives implemented by FIFA to enhance player welfare. Among others, these include the approval of a landmark regulatory framework to protect female footballers and coaches, plus FIFA’s role in giving top domestic and international competitions the option to make five substitutions available to teams, as well as similar efforts with regard to the introduction of an additional permanent concussion replacement at all levels. FIFA’s commitment to player welfare was underlined by the approval at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok of the new FIFA Statutes, based on which a number of committees are set to be established to streamline the input of players in relation to FIFA’s key activities. The task force will convene in the coming weeks.