Why
The popularity of football provides us with a platform to drive awareness about crucial medical topics.
We prioritise the health and well-being of footballers by ensuring that they have access to the highest standards of care, support and education. We believe that education plays a pivotal role in achieving these goals, which is why we are committed to sharing our knowledge through research and educational initiatives that are open, transparent and free. Our dedication to advancing football health and performance has led us to develop a range of accessible resources designed to support healthcare professionals and enhance their expertise in football medicine.
One of our key offerings is the free FIFA Diploma in Football Medicine, an online programme that provides comprehensive training in football-specific medical practices. The course is designed to be approachable and flexible: users can visit a single page, complete individual modules or finish the entire course, all free of charge. All 42 modules were written by top international experts in their respective fields.
Additionally, we have partnered with the University of Bath to create the MSc in Football Medicine, a prestigious, world-leading postgraduate degree that is our flagship offering in football medicine education.
These programs reflect our commitment to empowering medical professionals with the tools they need to improve the care and performance of athletes worldwide.