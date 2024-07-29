Member associations hand over bid books for 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™

FIFA President and Secretary General receive documentation

Bid books to be published following official deadline on 31 July 2024

FIFA to implement thorough assessment and publish evaluation report in Q4 2024

Following on from the bidding processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström received the bid books from the relevant FIFA Member Associations in Paris.

The President of the Moroccan Football Association, Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, and the General Secretary of the Royal Spanish Football Association, Álvaro de Miguel Casanueva, handed over the bid book and accompanying documents relating to the FIFA World Cup 2030™.

The presidents of the Argentinian, Paraguayan and Uruguayan Football Associations, Claudio Tapia, Robert Harrison and Ignacio Alonso, respectively, together with CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez, submitted the documentation for what promises to be a show-stopping centenary celebration that will form part of the 2030 edition.

The bid book for the FIFA World Cup 2034™ was handed over by the Saudi Arabia Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's (SAFF) President, Yasser Al Misehal, and Hammad Albalawi, the head of the SAFF's bidding unit.

“The submission of the bid books represents a key milestone in the bidding processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup as we aim to organise iconic celebrations of football and humanity,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The seven bidding countries from four confederations have already given a lot to football, countries with great passion for the game, great organisational skills and a shared vision of what football and its values should be. Equally, these bidding processes prove that football unites the world.”

After the official submission deadline on 31 July 2024, the bid books and accompanying documents will be published on FIFA.com. FIFA will thoroughly assess the bid books and publish its evaluation report in Q4 2024. Should the relevant hosting requirements be met, the Extraordinary FIFA Congress will subsequently take a decision on the appointment of the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup later this year.