FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Bid Evaluation Report published – two bids submitted to FIFA Congress

Report available on FIFA.com

Evaluation model in line with highly successful bidding process for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Bids meet minimum hosting requirements and will be presented to 74th FIFA Congress

For first time ever, host(s) to be appointed by FIFA Congress through an open vote

Following a thorough assessment of each bid, including inspection visits to the bidding countries, today FIFA published the Bid Evaluation Report in respect of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Based on the findings of the report approved by the Bid Evaluation Task Force, the following two bids have met the minimum hosting requirements:

Joint bid by the Royal Belgian Football Association, the German Football Association and the Royal Netherlands Football Association

Single bid by the Brazilian Football Association

In accordance with the voting procedure, both bids will be submitted to the 74th FIFA Congress that will convene on 17 May in Bangkok in order for FIFA’s 211 member associations to decide on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 host(s) through an open vote.

The Bid Evaluation Report reflects the comprehensive evaluation model that has become a hallmark of FIFA’s enhanced bidding processes for men’s and women’s flagship events, which incorporates a variety of criteria, ranging from event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial aspects, and sustainability and human rights.