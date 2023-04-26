The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™
In March 2023 FIFA launched the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with the Congress expected to appoint, for the first time ever, the host(s) of the 2027 edition on 17 May 2024.
The process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ maintains all key elements from the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ bidding process, such as the publication of key content and documentation, the inclusion of robust rules of conduct and the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation model.
In addition, the 2027 process has been further enhanced to include new elements.
Enhanced elements of the bidding process
Additional integrity measures
In addition to appointing an independent audit company to monitor FIFA’s compliance with the principles and procedures of the bidding process, each bidder will also be required to appoint a Bid Compliance and Ethics Officer to monitor their compliance with the bidding process.
In line with FIFA’s commitment to women’s football, this bidding process sets new standards and puts us on track to host an outstanding event in 2027 on and off the pitch.
Fatma Samoura
FIFA Secretary General
Bidding process Timeline
19 May 2023
Member associations to confirm their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ by submitting the Bidding Agreement
August 2023
Bid workshop and observer programme to take place during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
8 December 2023
Member associations to submit their bids to FIFA
February 2024
FIFA to organise on-site inspection visits to bidding countries
May 2024
Publication of FIFA’s Bid Evaluation Report
Q2 2024
Designation of bids by the FIFA Council
17 May 2024
Appointment of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ host(s) by the FIFA Congress