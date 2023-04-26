The road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

In March 2023 FIFA launched the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, with the Congress expected to appoint, for the first time ever, the host(s) of the 2027 edition on 17 May 2024.

The process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ maintains all key elements from the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ bidding process, such as the publication of key content and documentation, the inclusion of robust rules of conduct and the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation model.

In addition, the 2027 process has been further enhanced to include new elements.

Enhanced elements of the bidding process

Decision-making process

The FIFA Council will select up to three bids, with the FIFA Congress then voting to appoint the host(s) through an open vote.

Bid Evaluation Task Force

FIFA will establish a Bid Evaluation Task Force to evaluate all bids submitted for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. The composition of the Bid Evaluation Task Force will be approved by the FIFA Council following confirmation of the bidding member associations.

Additional integrity measures

In addition to appointing an independent audit company to monitor FIFA’s compliance with the principles and procedures of the bidding process, each bidder will also be required to appoint a Bid Compliance and Ethics Officer to monitor their compliance with the bidding process.

In line with FIFA’s commitment to women’s football, this bidding process sets new standards and puts us on track to host an outstanding event in 2027 on and off the pitch.

Fatma Samoura

FIFA Secretary General

Key dates

Bidding process Timeline

19 May 2023

Member associations to confirm their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ by submitting the Bidding Agreement

August 2023

Bid workshop and observer programme to take place during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

8 December 2023

Member associations to submit their bids to FIFA

February 2024

FIFA to organise on-site inspection visits to bidding countries

May 2024

Publication of FIFA’s Bid Evaluation Report

Q2 2024

Designation of bids by the FIFA Council

17 May 2024

Appointment of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ host(s) by the FIFA Congress

Key Documents

All details about the bidding process

FIFA Women's World Cup™
13 Oct 2023
FWWC2027: Overview of Scoring System for the Technical Evaluation of Bids (EN)
Download pdf
0.80 mb
FIFA Women's World Cup™
23 Mar 2023
FWWC2027: Overview of the Bidding Process (EN)
Download pdf
0.83 mb
FIFA Women's World Cup™
23 Mar 2023
FWWC2027: Bidding Regulations (EN)
Download pdf
0.47 mb
BIDDING PROCESS UPDATES