"A cornerstone of football development": Financial Governance workshop held in Sri Lanka

Good financial governance key to ensuring football development around the world

11 Asian member associations take part in the latest workshop

Workshops organised under the new FIFA Campus umbrella

FIFA's commitment to develop football around the world depends on sound financial management to ensure that member associations get the best value for money for the funding distributed through the FIFA Forward programme. As part of its effort to ensure this happens, FIFA has been holding regular workshops around the world to enhance financial governance and capacity development within the MAs. The latest Financial Governance workshop took place in Sri Lanka on 6 and 7 November 2024 with the participation of general secretaries and finance directors from the member associations of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The event was held under the banner of the newly established FIFA Campus, which serves as the central football learning hub for all FIFA capacity development and education initiatives for member associations. Starting with a presentation of the Financial Governance Guide, the workshop included discussion, group work and case sessions on topics such as conflict of interest, planning and budgeting and procurement process, as well as the importance of having adequate supporting documentation. The sessions emphasised the importance of accountability, transparency, and responsible financial management within the context of the FIFA Forward programme.

“Attending the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop has been an invaluable experience. The insights shared on transparency, accountability and best practices in financial management are essential for strengthening our governance framework,” said Anilkumar Prabhakaran, General Secretary of All India Football Federation (AIFF). “This workshop has equipped us with the tools and knowledge to uphold the highest standards, fostering trust and integrity within our football community.” Uzbekistan, one of the participating nations, recently became the first Central Asian country to host a FIFA event when it staged the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ in September and October 2024. "Financial governance is one of the cornerstones of sustainable football development. At the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), we try to use any opportunity to enhance our financial performance and learn about best practices from all over the world,” said UFA General Secretary Avaz Maksumov. "FIFA Financial Governance workshop in Colombo was another great step in this direction. There were many insightful presentations and a lot of opportunities to exchange opinions with colleagues from ten other member associations. This event will contribute to the improvement of the quality of our financial governance standards."