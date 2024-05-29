FIFA’s tailor-made support to improve stadium infrastructure in Indonesia

FIFA and the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) are collaborating to improve stadium infrastructure standards

FIFA Delegation site visit assesses eight stadiums from an infrastructure, safety and security perspective

Indonesia staged a FIFA tournament for the first time in 2023

An expert FIFA delegation has visited and evaluated eight stadiums across Indonesia as part of FIFA’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI). Stadium safety and security were identified as key pillars for the transformation of Indonesian football when FIFA and the PSSI signed the MoU in November 2023 during the inauguration of FIFA’s office in Jakarta. The landmark agreement was signed during the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ when Indonesia hosted its first FIFA tournament in late 2023.

In light of the MoU, FIFA is collaborating with PSSI to improve stadium infrastructure, safety and security standards across Indonesia. As part of this initiative, a specialised FIFA team visited eight stadiums between 20-25 May 2024, across four provinces in Indonesia, namely North Sumatra, West Java, East Java and East Kalimantan. The visit extensively covered the following eight stadiums:

Sumatera Utara Main Stadium Teladan Stadium Patriot Stadium Wibawa Mukti Stadium Kanjuruhan Stadium Delta Sidoarjo Stadium Joko Samudro Stadium Segiri Stadium

These stadiums in Indonesia are being renovated by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and the visit was part of a larger series of inspections of these projects, which FIFA is supporting with its specialised knowledge and expertise through FIFA’s Stadium & Infrastructure consultant.

The visit focused on four key areas: stadium ingress and egress, access, the evacuation route and spectator circulation flow. Following the visit, FIFA will prepare an assessment report as well as recommendations to be shared with PSSI and local authorities. The FIFA delegation included FIFA’s Stadium & Infrastructure consultant Benjamin Veenbrink and FIFA Regional Development Manager Karan Mirchandani while the PSSI delegation included Director of Infrastructure Safety and Security Adi Nugroho and Cut Ayu Rahimainita from the PSSI’s President’s Office. Among the stadiums visited was the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency, East Java, where on 1 October 2022 – according to an official government report – violent events at a football match resulted in at least 132 fatalities, seriously injured 96 and left another 484 with moderate and minor injuries.

“Our visit today underscores FIFA’s commitment to supporting the PSSI in transforming Indonesian football infrastructure. The tragic events of 2022 must drive us to ensure that all football fans can enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment in stadiums,” said Mr Mirchandani. PSSI’s Adi Nugroho added: “This support from FIFA based on early communication between the President of Republic Indonesia Joko Widodo, PSSI President Erick Thohir and FIFA President Gianni Infantino is crucial in our mission to rebuild and improve our stadiums. The memory of those we lost fuels our determination to create a safer future for all football enthusiasts.” The FIFA representatives presented a bouquet at the stadium, honouring the memory of those who perished and reaffirming FIFA’s commitment to ensuring such a tragedy never happens again. Following the tragedy, the FIFA President had travelled to Jakarta in October 2022 to meet President Widodo and promised the country’s authorities that FIFA would support them throughout a comprehensive nationwide overhaul of stadium safety measures.

“This initiative is FIFA's unequivocal commitment to further develop football in Indonesia, especially from a stadia safety and security perspective, but also serves as a meaningful tribute to honour the lives lost in the Kanjuruhan tragedy,” said Mr. Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA’s Regional Director Asia & Oceania. In addition to the stadium visits, the FIFA delegation also visited the National Training Centre (NTC) to inspect the progress of its construction. Located in Nusantara Capital City (IKN), Phase 1 of the NTC’s construction was fully funded by the FIFA Forward Development Programme. Amounting to USD 5.4 million, the funding provided for the construction of a natural grass pitch, an artificial turf pitch, a dormitory and changing room. The project is currently 85 per cent completed with the inauguration expected to take place in August 2024.