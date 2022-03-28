FIFA Football Stadiums Guidelines

As part of the vision to make football truly global, FIFA promotes the development of football infrastructure. The stadium is at the very core of this objective and these guidelines recognise that this development must be sustainable in every aspect, be it economic, environmental or social. It is eleven years since FIFA last produced some generic stadium guidance in the form of the 5th edition of Football Stadiums: Technical Recommendations and Requirements. Whilst this has been well used throughout the industry, it focused on large stadiums and the requirements of a FIFA World Cup™ final tournament.