HFF General Secretary attends induction day at FIFA office in Paris

Domna Tsioni was appointed Hellenic Football Federation General Secretary in June 2024

Tsioni attended a FIFA induction day at FIFA Office, Paris

FIFA induction days introduce new Member Association executives to FIFA services available

Recently appointed Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) General Secretary, Domna Tsioni, visited FIFA House in Paris to attend a FIFA induction day. When a new General Secretary or President is elected or appointed, they are invited by FIFA to be introduced to the different activities of FIFA and the FIFA services available to Member Associations. Appointed as the Greek body's General Secretary in July 2024, Tsioni’s induction day will help her and the HFF to use FIFA programs and support to further develop football in the nation. “FIFA as a governing football body globally has to ensure that we provide our members with the best facilities and services and introduce them to all the options and possibilities to activate different FIFA programmes,” said FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov.

The HFF has been a beneficiary of FIFA programmes in the past, most recently leveraging the support of the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme to develop a women’s football strategy. The strategy was launched in Athens and included the implementation of a first-ever national U-15 girls’ championship, to be supported by the FIFA Forward programme.