First FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup win shows women’s football in Ecuador on the rise

Ecuador taking part in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for first time in their history

Participation at the World Cup in the Dominican Republic start of long process rather than end of the road, says coach Eduardo Moscoso

FIFA has been supporting women’s football strategy in Ecuador with targeted projects

Ecuador have only qualified for two FIFA women’s tournaments in their entire history. Nine years ago, they featured at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™. Now, nearly 10 years later, they are competing at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™.

There is one key figure who has been present at both tournaments: Eduardo Moscoso. Back then, he was the fitness coach for the team that was headed up by Vanesa Arauz. Now, he is the head coach of a national team that wants to lay the foundations for the future at the same time as showing the rest of the world what they are capable of achieving at this World Cup.

“Being at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic is very important for the women’s game in Ecuador, which is becoming more and more popular by the day at all levels,” Moscoso told Inside FIFA, before quickly taking the heat off of himself and his side.

“We’ve noticed that the structure of women’s football is getting better all the time. There are better facilities, better coaching staff, and more and more girls are starting to play from a very young age. This rise in popularity of the women’s game is down to the historic qualification of the U-17 women’s team,” added the 45-year-old coach.

“The grassroots in the country are becoming stronger and stronger: there are a lot of football academies and many all-female clubs that are committed to the process, which involves coaching and training girls. That’s why it was so exciting for us when we qualified, because by doing so, we’re paving the way for new players to come through.”

FIFA has certainly played its part in Ecuador’s transformation by supporting the Ecuadorian Football Association with knowledge transfer and infrastructure.

For example, in recent years, the FEF has benefitted from various FIFA Women’s Football Development Programmes, such as Club Licensing, League Development, Women’s Football Campaign, Coaching Grants and Manager Training. At the same time, the FIFA Football for Schools Programme was launched in February 2023.

These programmes include support for the organisation of children’s football events held across the country, such as tournaments for children and young people across different age groups, and the creation of various conditions to help the Ecuadorian Super League’s reputation grow.

Tatiana Burgos, FEF Development Coordinator, provides details. “In the first cycle, we were able to stimulate growth in different regions of our country, through programmes to help promote girls’ football in different categories. Today, in our grassroots tournaments, we have approximately 1,500 girls playing, having fun and having the opportunity to dream about making a career in football”.

“The programmes also allow us to know the reality of our country. They help us know what the association’s needs are to professionalise women’s football. We’ve also created tournaments to help our national teams to improve, and, thanks to that, we have the U-17 team which competing in Dominican Republic”, adds Burgos.

Moscoso is aligned. “FIFA helps us to ensure that football can be played everywhere across the country and at all levels: events, development tournaments, training sessions for coaches, technical training sessions for women’s football. It has helped us to improve massively across the board,” explains the coach, who has been with the FEF for almost 16 years.

“FIFA helps us to ensure that football can be played everywhere across the country and at all levels: events, development tournaments, training sessions for coaches, technical training sessions for women’s football. It has helped us to improve massively across the board,” explains Moscoso, who has been with the FEF for almost 16 years.

The FEF is currently investing the princely sum of USD 4.5 million that it received from the FIFA Forward Programme in its technical centre in the province of Guayas for both the men’s and women’s youth categories.

Phase I of the project was completed in 2021, and included the construction of two natural grass pitches, two team changing rooms as well as one for the referees, stands and other additional improvements. This is where some of the women’s football development programmes were carried out last July.

Phase II of the project includes the construction of the northern section of the accommodation building, an auditorium, technical and administrative offices, a medical room, a gym, additional changing rooms, toilets, a kitchen and a canteen, as well as new equipment to ensure that the facilities are state-of-the-art.

Moscoso, who worked as a fitness coach for Ecuador at two FIFA U-17 World Cups (2011 and 2015) and a FIFA U-20 World Cup (2017), outlines the importance of the new facilities and infrastructure and the impact they have had on the teams.

“All these new facilities and infrastructure have played a huge part in us qualifying for the World Cup in the Dominican Republic and we believe that we can make a good showing of ourselves and compete. Playing football is what helps bring the girls on, be it taking part in training sessions or playing in tournaments. It motivates them,” said the Ecuador coach, whose side beat the hosts 2-0 in their opening match of the tournament.

Moscoso is convinced that Ecuador’s participation at the tournament will have a ‘multiplier effect’ back home. “There are a lot of girls who look up to these players, and they have already seen what they can do at the South American Championship. We are confident that this will be a catalyst for attracting new players.”

For Moscoso, the tournaments are not only key for motivating the girls and players, but they also serve as a driving force in their development. He is therefore over the moon that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will become an annual event from next year, with the number of participating countries increasing from 16 to 24.