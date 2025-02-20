South Sudan kick off qualifying for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

World’s youngest nation face Algeria at Juba National Stadium in historic FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualifier

Match counts towards qualification for 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where four direct qualifiers and two play-off participants for 2027 global showpiece in Brazil will be decided

Venue was renovated thanks to almost USD 7 million in FIFA funding, notably from the FIFA Forward initiative

South Sudan’s women’s team kicked off qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ as they faced Algeria in a stadium given a major recent facelift by FIFA funding. South Sudan faced Algeria in the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying first-round tie at the Juba National Stadium, which - following extensive renovation work – was opened in June last year during a ceremony attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) Augustino Parek.

The game – which ended with a 5-0 win for the visitors – was one of two matches that started the qualifying process for Brazil 2027, the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in South America. Gambia beat Niger 2-0 in the other match. The four teams are aiming to secure one of the 11 spots available at the continental tournament in Morocco. The four semi-finalists in that competition will be the African representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil. A further two African countries could join them having qualified for the play-off tournament thanks to their performances at the 2026 WAFCON.

"We are delighted that the ball has kicked off on the African continent this week as they begin the process of determining who will be among the 32 teams from around the world who will proudly represent their nations at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027," said FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman. "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ has already been a breakthrough moment for the women's game in Africa, with three teams reaching the Round of 16 for the first time, including debutants Morocco, and this momentum sets the stage for an exciting qualifying journey not only in Africa but around the world."

The South Sudan women’s senior team entered the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking in December 2021. Though they have since slipped down that chart, women’s football in the country is now on an upward trajectory. South Sudan, which only achieved independence in 2011, was ground zero for FIFA’s Menstrual Hygiene and Education for Girls and Women Playing Football pilot project. Launched in February 2022 in cooperation with the SSFA, it provides sanitary products to South Sudanese girls and women, 70% of whom previously did not have access or the means to obtain them. This ensures they can attend school regularly and practice sports regardless of their menstrual cycle, and also raises awareness of the issue across society.