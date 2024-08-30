FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ continues to resonate Down Under

Impact of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup felt a year after the groundbreaking tournament

Women’s football in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand enjoys significant growth

Players from both countries share memories ahead of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia

It is just over 12 months since the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ concluded with Spain crowned world champions for the first time after edging England 1-0 in a memorable finale.

Massive crowds, consistently high-quality football and a string of upsets in the newly enhanced 32-team event saw FIFA President Gianni Infantino label the tournament as “simply the best and greatest and biggest FIFA Women's World Cup ever".

The tournament was particularly inspiring for co-hosts Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Hosting the World Cup has resulted in a significant jump in participation figures and unprecedented attendances.

A year on and the influence of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues to shine brightly as the two nations prepare to participate in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

“For me, watching the World Cup was such an ‘ah-ha’ moment,” said Australia U-20 defender Sasha Grove. “You are seeing people you have played against locally really shine and prosper at the global stage. It helps you realise what you need to work on to get there and that really inspires you.

“It makes you realise this is what I want to do. Working towards the U-20 World Cup was always in the back of my mind, and it is absolutely so special.”

Grove breaks into a smile and needs to catch her breath momentarily when relaying her emotions and stand-out memory from Australia & New Zealand 2023. “The Matildas' first game against Ireland and winning 1-0 in front of such a big crowd and a sold-out stadium, it was something that my family and I had never experienced before. The roar and noise when [Australia captain] Steph Catley scored that [winning] penalty was just sensational.”

Australia v Republic of Ireland: Group B - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Previous 01 / 13 Steph Catley of Australia celebrates after scoring her team's first goal 02 / 13 Fans of Australia with face paint 03 / 13 Australia players observe a minute of silence for the victims of the Auckland shooting 04 / 13 epublic of Ireland players line up for the national anthem 05 / 13 Katrina Gorry of Australia and Kyra Carusa of Republic of Ireland compete for the ball 06 / 13 Marissa Sheva of Republic of Ireland takes on Kyra Cooney-Cross of Australia 07 / 13 Katrina Gorry of Australia controls the ball against Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland 08 / 13 A screen displays the attendance of 75,784 09 / 13 Kyra Cooney-Cross of Australia and Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland compete for the ball 10 / 13 Steph Catley of Australia converts the penalty to score the team's first goal 11 / 13 Mackenzie Arnold of Australia celebrates the team's first goal 12 / 13 Steph Catley (1st L) of Australia celebrates after scoring her team's first goal 13 / 13 Australia players celebrate the team's first goal scored by Steph Catley (obscured) Next

Australia will again be competing on opening day at Colombia 2024, albeit this time as the visiting side when they meet the tournament hosts in Bogotá on Saturday.

Young Matildas teammate Peta Trimis echoes Grove’s thoughts about the inspiration of Australia & New Zealand 2023. “Watching the Women’s World Cup was a big motivation in my career,” said the 18-year-old forward. “Seeing the belief of the fans and the courage and quality of the players inspired me to want to be on that field representing my country one day.”

As in Australia, women’s football in Aotearoa New Zealand has enjoyed dividends on many fronts over the past year from financial returns to an enhanced player pyramid. Aotearoa New Zealand forward Ruby Nathan, a veteran of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022™ who already boasts five caps at senior level, says last year’s tournament provided additional motivation.

“To be able to see world class players at our doorstep was an amazing opportunity, and it has inspired our whole group,” she said. “I was able to watch the Spain-Sweden semi-final live which showcased some of the best players and to have that opportunity was amazing.

“Playing in a senior World Cup is a goal of mine so to play in an age-group World Cup is hopefully a stepping stone. These opportunities don’t come around very often so to play against world-class teams is an amazing opportunity for all of us."

Aotearoa New Zealand defender Zoe McKeeken supported those sentiments. “We had never really experienced the women’s game first-hand like that before,” she said.

“It is something we all looked up to and aspired to and I hope we can inspire the country in a little bit of the same way. It is something that really motivates us – seeing that hype surrounding the tournament, we want to create just a little of that.”

Aotearoa New Zealand can look to the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ in Uruguay for inspiration when the Kiwis defied the odds to achieve a breakthrough third-place finish. The Oceanian nation will face Japan, Austria and Ghana in Colombia.

Australia, for their part, will also face matchups against Mexico and Cameroon. Grove emphasised the excitement undoubtedly felt by players from all 24 teams as this weekend’s kick-off approaches. “I’m very much looking forward to the U-20 Women’s World Cup. I’m excited for the challenge and it will be a great test.