Legacy benefits continue for clubs Down Under

Clubs in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand rewarded for player development

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme recipients confirmed

Programme returns dividends to professional and grassroots clubs across the globe

The benefits of hosting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ continue to resonate in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand nearly a year on from the tournament. Professional and grassroots clubs across both nations enjoyed a financial windfall with this week’s announcement of the recipients for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme. Introduced for the first time for the 2019 edition of the tournament, the programme rewards eligible clubs for their role in developing players who were selected for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Over 80 clubs representing a wide area of both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand will receive funds via their respective national associations. We hear how such benefits can help grow the game at all levels and provide an added incentive for further development work.

The Player

“This is a really important step forward for grassroots and senior clubs, and is especially important to develop facilities, coaches and all areas of the game,” said New Zealand midfielder and New Zealand Football Women’s Development Manager Annalie Longo. “It is hard to get sponsorship in New Zealand and bring money into the game so this helps development to continue the growth and sustainability in women’s football. “Women’s football is certainly growing thanks to last year’s Women’s World Cup. We saw a 13 per cent growth on the back of the extra exposure but it also means a strain on clubs. So the World Cup did amazing things for exposure and growth, now we need to utilise money like this which can really help.”

The Professional Club

“This return is a very welcome bonus to the clubs and offers value and incentive to the clubs to develop top players,” said Tom Sermanni, Western Sydney Wanderers Head of Women’s Football. “It is valuable for A-League clubs to receive recognition and be rewarded and that is a big bonus for the teams. It allows us to put money back into the game and further invest. Hopefully that can pay dividends in the long-term for the Matildas and we were certainly proud to see Wanderers player Clare Hunt represent the nation with distinction during the tournament. “As a club we always want to be doing whatever we can to further grow women’s football which is particularly important in a massive football heartland like western Sydney.”

