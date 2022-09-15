Foster a human rights‐compatible, inclusive, respectful and discrimination-free event

Ensure human rights, diversity and anti-discrimination policies, procedures and training are in place to identify and address human rights negative impacts and structural discrimination that may be exacerbated by event operations in and around stadiums, at the expense of particularly vulnerable and historically marginalised groups. Map impacts and test initiatives, and ensure meaningful engagement and inclusion of First Nations and Māori people in event operations to promote self‐determination and respect for First Nations’ and Māori culture. Map impacts and test initiatives, and ensure meaningful engagement and inclusion of other vulnerable and historically marginalised groups that may be disproportionally impacted by the event, such as gender and sexual minorities, ethnic- and faith-based minorities, disabled people, homeless people, low-income people, children and youth, migrants and other vulnerable stakeholders. Implement measures that allow for freedom of expression amongst fans and players in favour of human rights and anti-discrimination, whilst ensuring the event is not misused for inadequate political campaigning. Celebrate and promote a legacy of diversity and inclusion in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in areas including First Nations and Māori people and other vulnerable and historically marginalised groups.