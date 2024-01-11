Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA. With a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026. The expansion of the tournament will offer a greater chance for teams from all regions to qualify than ever before. Whereas previously the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has benefitted from only four or five qualification spots, the FIFA World Cup 26™ will see at least eight AFC nations participate, with one additional AFC team potentially qualifying though the FIFA Play-Off Tournament. UEFA will also benefit from three additional direct slots, taking its total allocation from 13 to 16 teams.

For the first time ever, the FIFA Futsal World Cup will take place in Central Asia. Uzbekistan qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time in 2016 and now, eight years later, will host the tenth edition of the tournament from 14 September – 6 October 2024. A total of 24 teams from around the world will take part in the final tournament. In addition to Uzbekistan, who qualify automatically as host, 23 other teams are set to qualify from six confederations. Qualification is currently underway in all confederations, through which six teams (France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine and New Zealand) have already qualified. The tender process will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, which are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience whilst providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by emailing: FWC26-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00am CET on Tuesday 30 January 2024. Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.