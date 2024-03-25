Second edition of FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma to launch in Germany

2024/25 course out to build on success of inaugural instalment

Diploma aims to become “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders

Eighteen-month programme to kick off with six-day workshop in Germany

The second edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, which seeks to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game, will get under way on 1 April 2024 in Germany.

Twenty-five global participants from member associations, the confederations and FIFA will come together at the German Football Association’s national training centre for the first phase of the unique level 6 qualification.

“The launch of the second edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma offers further evidence of our commitment to the sustained investment in and education of technical leaders,” said Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development.

“We believe that the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma will help each participant to optimise the management of football in their country – both on and off the pitch. The development of exceptional technical leaders will also assist us in delivering our long-term strategic aims of giving every talent a chance and growing the game at every level.”

Building on success of inaugural instalment

The forthcoming edition of the 18-month long FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma follows on from the successful first course, which was launched last May in Brazil. “We’ve been delighted with how the first edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, which comes to an end in December in Zurich, has gone,” commented Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership.

“Since the launch of the diploma, we’ve enjoyed some truly memorable educational experiences, which is testament to the commitment of both the participants and staff involved. We believe that the cultural experiences gained by the participants in Brazil and Japan – along with the upcoming visit to the Netherlands – will remain with them forever.”

The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the pinnacle of the FIFA Technical Leadership Education Pathway that includes the following: