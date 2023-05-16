FIFA launches new Technical Leadership Diploma

New Technical Leadership Diploma launched in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Diploma will become “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders

Six-day workshop was the first of four face-to-face events over 18-month period

FIFA’s new Technical Leadership Diploma, which aims to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game, has been launched in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Twenty-five participants from member associations and confederations across the globe came together at the Brazilian FA (CBF) Training Centre for the first block of the unique Level 6 qualification.

“The role of the technical leader is crucial to the future of football and one we believe should have greater recognition,” said Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development.

“Over the last few years, FIFA has been working closely with member associations to develop a number of programmes, such as the Talent Development Scheme (TDS).

“The successful implementation of these programmes relies on the expert leadership of technical leaders. So, naturally, we want to support, develop and work alongside technical leaders to help them become the very best they can be and, as a result, help develop the game,” added Martens.

The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the first qualification of its kind and aims to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game. “Currently, there is no single award or accreditation that allows an individual to become a technical leader in a member association,” explained Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership. “If a member association is looking to hire a technical leader, there is no benchmark for quality. We believe the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma will become the globally recognised qualification for technical leaders and help produce the very highest quality of graduates to lead football around the world.”

The 18-month course will prepare technical leaders for the distinct challenges and opportunities they face while working within a member association and will cover five core domain areas:

Technical leadership High performance Coach education Amateur football Management

The six-day workshop in Brazil focused on cultural and organisational understanding, the role of the technical leader in building an integrated national playing philosophy, strategic visioning and planning. Following block one, the 25 participants will begin their own personal project focused on their own unique context, and they will also follow a programme of online learning. The cohort will meet again for six days in Japan in December, with two further face-to-face events to follow in 2024.

The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the pinnacle of the FIFA Technical Leadership Education Pathway that also includes:

FIFA Introductory Workshop for new Technical Leaders

FIFA Leadership/Knowledge Exchange in partnership with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS)

FIFA Leadership Workshop for Technical Leaders

Online education pathway through the FIFA Training Centre

All 25 participants listed below received a personal invite to join the programme: