FIFA launches new Technical Leadership Diploma

New Technical Leadership Diploma launched in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Diploma will become “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders
Six-day workshop was the first of four face-to-face events over 18-month period
FIFA’s new Technical Leadership Diploma, which aims to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game, has been launched in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Twenty-five participants from member associations and confederations across the globe came together at the Brazilian FA (CBF) Training Centre for the first block of the unique Level 6 qualification.
“The role of the technical leader is crucial to the future of football and one we believe should have greater recognition,” said Steven Martens, FIFA Director of Global Football Development.
“Over the last few years, FIFA has been working closely with member associations to develop a number of programmes, such as the Talent Development Scheme (TDS).
“The successful implementation of these programmes relies on the expert leadership of technical leaders. So, naturally, we want to support, develop and work alongside technical leaders to help them become the very best they can be and, as a result, help develop the game,” added Martens.
“Globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders
The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the first qualification of its kind and aims to become the “globally recognised qualification” for technical leaders working in the game. “Currently, there is no single award or accreditation that allows an individual to become a technical leader in a member association,” explained Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership. “If a member association is looking to hire a technical leader, there is no benchmark for quality. We believe the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma will become the globally recognised qualification for technical leaders and help produce the very highest quality of graduates to lead football around the world.”
The 18-month course will prepare technical leaders for the distinct challenges and opportunities they face while working within a member association and will cover five core domain areas:
Technical leadership
High performance
Coach education
Amateur football
Management
The six-day workshop in Brazil focused on cultural and organisational understanding, the role of the technical leader in building an integrated national playing philosophy, strategic visioning and planning. Following block one, the 25 participants will begin their own personal project focused on their own unique context, and they will also follow a programme of online learning. The cohort will meet again for six days in Japan in December, with two further face-to-face events to follow in 2024.
The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is the pinnacle of the FIFA Technical Leadership Education Pathway that also includes:
FIFA Introductory Workshop for new Technical Leaders
FIFA Leadership/Knowledge Exchange in partnership with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS)
FIFA Leadership Workshop for Technical Leaders
Online education pathway through the FIFA Training Centre
All 25 participants listed below received a personal invite to join the programme:
Aabed Alansari (Bahrain)
Ross Awa (Guam)
Indra Sjafri (Indonesia)
Bassem Mohamad (Lebanese Football Association)
Carles Romagosa (The Football Association of Thailand)
Bhekisisa Boy Mkhonta (Eswatini)
Benjamin Kumwenda (Football Association of Malawi)
Jaqueline Shipanga (Namibia Football Association)
Walter Steenbok (South African Football Association)
Ali Mwebe (Federation of Uganda Football Associations)
Lyson Zulu (Football Association Of Zambia)
Iván Novella (Colombian Football Association)
Anton Corneal (Trinidad And Tobago)
Luis Castro (Argentinian Football Association)
Stipe Pletikosa (Croatian Football Federation)
Kay Cossington (The Football Association)
Janno Kivisild (Estonian Football Association)
Marians Pahars (Latvian Football Federation)
Diana Bulgaru (Football Association Of Moldova)
Andrew Gould (The Scottish Football Association)
Lili Bai (Asian Football Confederation)
Jayne Ludlow (Manchester City Women)
Patricia Gonzalez (FIFA)
Buman-Uchral Bold (Mongolian Football Federation)
Ricardo Leão - Brazilian Football Association