The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals has been developed to provide guidelines for FIFA member associations and competition organisers in relation to the testing procedure for and the use of goals.

Alongside the ball, goals are an essential part of the game. The traditional goal – even in its most rudimentary or makeshift form, for which jackets, jumpers, sticks, trees or any available structures may be used – sets the stage for the greatest joy in football: scoring for your team. In light of feedback received from football stakeholders, growing demands regarding the goal frame from a number of different regulations, and the developments in football technology, such as goal-line technology (GLT) or the virtual offside line (VOL), the need for uniform quality requirements for football goals has become apparent. The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals therefore defines a global testing standard with a focus on durability, consistency and safety.

Durability and consistency

The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) sets out the specifications for football goals in Law 1 – The Field of Play. Test criteria have been developed to ensure conformity with the current Law while refining some of the technical requirements. For example, the FIFA standard additionally focuses on the strength of the crossbar, the stability of the goal, the quality of the net and the overall safety of the goal frame.

Safety | Recommendations for the use of goals