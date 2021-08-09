Members of the FIFA Innovation Programme

The main aim of the FIFA Innovation Programme is to provide a platform for products that have shown potential merit for use in football or the football experience but do not yet meet the requirements. In order to make such products recognisable, FIFA has developed an official designation and official marks. Use of these is subject to providers signing a membership agreement with FIFA following agreement of a project plan.

Upon signature of the agreement, the provider becomes a member of the FIFA Innovation Programme for the duration of the project. The member is entitled to use the official marks and designation for the entire duration of the project, but only in conjunction with the selected product.

In addition, the member’s designated product is listed on this webpage with a description of the project and periodic updates. FIFA therefore requires updates on a defined basis, with intermediate results and milestones needing to be achieved by the member. Irrespective of the outcome of the project (approved, approved with restrictions, not approved), the member agrees to make the project results available on this webpage and to their inclusion within the FIFA Archive.

The members

The members’ designated products are listed below and categorised according to the FIFA challenge they are looking to address. More information regarding the product, project, timeline and updates can be accessed through the executive summary available via the hyperlinks below.

CLICK HERE for more detailed information regarding the FIFA challenges.

Ongoing projects

Challenge 2: Innovative electronic performance & tracking systems Member: Oliver Project duration: 01/05/2024 - 30/04/2026 Project description:

Challenge 3: Basic goal-line technology system Member: DFL & DFB Project duration: 01/07/2023 – 31/06/2025 Project description:

Challenge 4: basic video assistant referee systems (“VAR light”) Member: EFA Project duration: 03/03/2023 – 10/12/2023 Project description:

Completed projects

Challenge 1: Artificial turf systems designed without polymeric infill Member: Vivaturf Project duration: 01/05/2021 - 30/04/2023 Project description:

Challenge 2: Innovative electronic performance & tracking systems Member: AiSCOUT Project duration: 01/10/2021 - 30/09/2022 Project description:

Member: Humanox Project duration: 01/08/2021 - 31/07/2023 Project description:

Member: VBKAM/Tibtop Project duration: 01/09/2021 - 31/08/2023 Project description:

Member: Playermaker Project duration: 01/01/2021 - 31/05/2023 Project description:

Challenge 3: Basic goal-line technology system Member: Vieww Project duration: 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2022 Project description:

Challenge 4: basic video assistant referee systems (“VAR light”) Member: PZPN Project duration: 15/07/2022 - 15/07/2023 Project description:

Member: CBF & FPF Project duration: 01/10/2021 - 31/10/2021 Project description:

Member: AFC – Asian Football Confederation Project duration: 07/11/2021 – 13/11/2021 Project description:

Member: Kazakhstan Football Federation & Professional Football League of Kazakhstan Project duration: 05/03/2022 – 05/11/2022 Project description:

Member: FFF Project duration: 01/10/2021 – 31/07/2022 Project description: