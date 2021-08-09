Members of the FIFA Innovation Programme

The members
Ongoing projects
Completed projects

The main aim of the FIFA Innovation Programme is to provide a platform for products that have shown potential merit for use in football or the football experience but do not yet meet the requirements. In order to make such products recognisable, FIFA has developed an official designation and official marks. Use of these is subject to providers signing a membership agreement with FIFA following agreement of a project plan.

Upon signature of the agreement, the provider becomes a member of the FIFA Innovation Programme for the duration of the project. The member is entitled to use the official marks and designation for the entire duration of the project, but only in conjunction with the selected product.

In addition, the member’s designated product is listed on this webpage with a description of the project and periodic updates. FIFA therefore requires updates on a defined basis, with intermediate results and milestones needing to be achieved by the member. Irrespective of the outcome of the project (approved, approved with restrictions, not approved), the member agrees to make the project results available on this webpage and to their inclusion within the FIFA Archive.

The members

The members’ designated products are listed below and categorised according to the FIFA challenge they are looking to address. More information regarding the product, project, timeline and updates can be accessed through the executive summary available via the hyperlinks below.

CLICK HERE for more detailed information regarding the FIFA challenges.

Ongoing projects

Challenge 2: Innovative electronic performance & tracking systems Member: Oliver Project duration: 01/05/2024 - 30/04/2026 Project description:

PDF
OLIVER FIP Executive Summary

Challenge 3: Basic goal-line technology system Member: DFL & DFB Project duration: 01/07/2023 – 31/06/2025 Project description:

PDF
Basic goal-line technology system - DFL & DFB

Challenge 4: basic video assistant referee systems (“VAR light”) Member: EFA Project duration: 03/03/2023 – 10/12/2023 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in Estonia

Completed projects

Challenge 1: Artificial turf systems designed without polymeric infill Member: Vivaturf Project duration: 01/05/2021 - 30/04/2023 Project description:

PDF
VIVATURF Non-filled artificial turf system

Challenge 2: Innovative electronic performance & tracking systems Member: AiSCOUT  Project duration: 01/10/2021 - 30/09/2022 Project description:

PDF
AI-powered tracking system for player scouting

Member: Humanox Project duration: 01/08/2021 - 31/07/2023 Project description:

PDF
Humanox - Lower-limb IoT wearable for football

Member: VBKAM/Tibtop Project duration: 01/09/2021 - 31/08/2023 Project description:

PDF
Tibtop Connect – Smart Shinguards

Member: Playermaker Project duration: 01/01/2021 - 31/05/2023 Project description:

PDF
Lower-limb foot-mounted IMU in football

Challenge 3: Basic goal-line technology system Member: Vieww Project duration: 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2022 Project description:

PDF
VIEWW GLT light

Challenge 4: basic video assistant referee systems (“VAR light”) Member: PZPN Project duration: 15/07/2022 - 15/07/2023 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in Poland

Member: CBF & FPF Project duration: 01/10/2021 - 31/10/2021 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in Brazil

Member: AFC – Asian Football Confederation Project duration: 07/11/2021 – 13/11/2021 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation for AFC

Member: Kazakhstan Football Federation & Professional Football League of Kazakhstan Project duration: 05/03/2022 – 05/11/2022 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in Kazakhstan

Member: FFF Project duration: 01/10/2021 – 31/07/2022 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in France

Member: FGF & CBF Project duration: 07/02/2023 – 09/04/2023 Project description:

PDF
Basic VAR Implementation in Brazil

More

Application Process and Sample Innovation Journey

Being a member of the FIFA Innovation Programme. The FIFA Innovation Programme is the structured vehicle for FIFA to engage with companies whose products show merit in solving one of football’s pressing problems...

Read More
Challenges Set for the FIFA Innovation Programme

Tackling the current innovation challenges in football. In order to achieve the ambitious target of obtaining tangible results within a 24-month period, the problems must be clearly defined.

Read More
Members of the FIFA Innovation Programme

The main aim of the FIFA Innovation Programme is to provide a platform for products that have shown potential merit for use in football or the football experience but do not yet meet the requirements.

Read More
Dalian Pro Football Club and FIFA Create Unique Innovation Hub for Football Technology in Dalian

Top flight Chinese football club Dalian Pro has announced a collaboration with world football's governing body, FIFA, which will result in the establishment of a Football Technology Innovation Hub at Dalian Pro's new state-of-the-art academy in Dalian.

Read More
Last updated: Thursday 10 October 2024 at 14:02
Cookie Settings