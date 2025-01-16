FIFA Talent Development Scheme takes major step forward with milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain

Important milestone for FIFA and recognition of Bahrain’s proud track record of supporting young talent

Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, attends ceremony celebrating Bahrain’s progress under FIFA Talent Development Scheme

As reflected in FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game, the goal is to have 75 elite FIFA Talent Academies in place by the end of 2027

A milestone event has been held in the Bahraini capital of Manama to celebrate the progress and development of the country’s FIFA Talent Academy, a prime example of an institution that has gone from strength to strength under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). The ceremony, attended by His Excellency Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Football Association and Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, marked a major step forward for FIFA and paid tribute to Bahrain’s proud track record of supporting young talent. Since the launch of the TDS in February 2022, more than 200 FIFA Member Associations have benefitted from the innovative scheme, which aims to help them fulfil their potential by ensuring that every talented player has the chance to be detected and developed. The main goal of the TDS is to raise the standard of national-team football around the world, for both men and women, by creating a sustainable legacy for long-term talent development by maximising opportunities for each member association. One of the focus points of the TDS, led by Arsène Wenger, is to have 75 elite FIFA Talent Academies in place by the end of 2027, as reflected in FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027. FIFA is therefore deploying dedicated talent coaches globally to establish academies with best-practice training environments for young players of all genders.

Milestone event at FIFA Talent Academy in Bahrain 01:59

The FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain milestone event is the inaugural celebration of one of the over 20 operational FIFA Talent Academies, and therefore the milestone event held in Manama will be followed by many more in 2025. “Bahrain has been a pioneer in the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and I want to thank you for your support. Together, we celebrate the great progress that has been made,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a video message. “We are also aware that football has an important role to play beyond the pitch, so the FIFA Talent Academies will look to develop well-rounded individuals by instilling values such as discipline, teamwork and leadership through football in a safe environment. This will ensure that players not only excel on the pitch but also grow as responsible, contributing members of society.”

FIFA Talent Academy Bahrain | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 06:20

Each FIFA Talent Academy must prioritise safeguarding and education as core elements. By meeting these standards, each academy will ensure a safe environment that promotes the well-being and holistic development of all players. “The ultimate objectives of FIFA Talent Academies are to develop young players by providing them with the highest levels of training, education and development to help them reach their full potential, contributing to the overall growth of football in the country,” said Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development. FIFA also wants to create a sustainable football ecosystem and establish a long-term, structured pathway for talent development, integrating football with education and providing the necessary resources, infrastructure and coaching expertise to elevate the standards of the sport as part of a tailor-made approach for each member association.