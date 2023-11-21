Launched in 2022, the TDS aims to increase global competitiveness in both men’s and women’s national- team football so that more countries can shine on the world stage. It focuses on investing in academies, with FIFA planning to ensure that member associations have at least one high-performance academy or centre of excellence in place through the FIFA Academies Programme. Coaching is another feature of the TDS, with FIFA supporting member associations by providing knowledge and guidance from FIFA talent coaches. Expanding the youth World Cups and holding them more frequently are cornerstones of this initiative. FIFA wants to increase global competitiveness by supporting every member association in reaching its full potential and giving every talent a chance. The focus is on establishing high-performance environments – including through a programme designed to assist member associations. “There are many children in the world who don’t get the chance to develop their talent, and we can change that,” said Arsène Wenger. “We want to develop elite players in countries where there’s potential for further development.” By using insights gained from FIFA’s ecosystem analysis, the TDS aims to create or reinforce high-performance football culture by supporting the development of its core components: management and resources, national teams, domestic competitions, talent identification and development, academies and education.