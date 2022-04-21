Report a safeguarding concern at a FIFA competition

We understand that voicing concerns, suspicions or allegations of misconduct in football can cause worry and stress – particularly if it affects you personally or if it relates to a child. However, reporting is vital in order to prevent someone from suffering harm or being at risk of further harm, and to ensure that the concern is dealt with properly and consistently. We all have a duty to report abuse in football and, in many countries around the world, adults are obliged by law to report suspicions of child abuse to the authorities. Remember that you do not have to be sure abuse has happened nor should you initiate your own investigation. Any person who reports possible wrongdoing(s) or grounds for concern in good faith (meaning providing all the information you know) will receive full support from FIFA, even if the allegation is subsequently proved to be unfounded by the independent Ethics Committee or by the local authorities. If you are suffering harassment, abuse, neglect or exploitation in the context of this competition we want to help you. You can report your concerns using one of the reporting channels provided. If you know of someone, especially a child or adult at risk, suffering or at risk of suffering harassment, abuse, neglect or exploitation in the context of this competition we ask you to report to us using one of the reporting channels provided, so we can help.