Competition Safeguarding - Report a concern

How to report a concern at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™

Report to local authorities
Report to FIFA 

FIFA provides different avenues for reporting safeguarding concerns. The following avenues are available for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™.

FIFA takes a zero-tolerance approach to maltreatment, harassment, abuse neglect and/or exploitation and all issues raised will be handled in line with our statutory rules, codes of conduct and internal guidelines.

Report to local authorities

Any suspected urgent and/or criminal activity requiring immediate attention shall be reported directly to the Local Authorities in first instance for investigation. Once the local authorities have been informed, we ask you to report to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 Competition Safeguarding Managers (see contact details below) to ensure immediate action related to the competition.

  • 999 for Police Emergency Hotline 

  • 998 for Ambulance Emergency Hotline

Report to FIFA 

During the competition

For reporting or consultation on non-urgent concerns or when in doubt as to whether a concern is urgent, you can contact the Safeguarding Team by:

  • calling the 24/7 local mobile numbers: +971 50 1927418. These lines will be operational throughout the period of the tournament, 15th February to 25th February 2024.

  • sending an email to competitionSafeguarding@fifa.org

The members of the Safeguarding team speak several languages. However, you can request to have a translator or, if you are a member of a Team Delegation, you can seek the help of your Team Liaison Officer (TLO) or Team Safeguarding Welfare Officer (TSWO).

"Always on" reporting 

FIFA provides a confidential, dedicated, highly secure and web-based whistleblowing system so that individuals can report any safeguarding concern. Users can attach supporting documentation and create an anonymous postbox that allows them to correspond with FIFA without submitting personal information. Fill out this form:

Incident reporting form

Additionally, you can also use the the FIFA Reporting Portal (select the “Violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics” category and then the subject “A Form of Abuse, Harassment, Neglect, or Exploitation”).

Last updated: Thursday 18 January 2024 at 14:00
