FIFA provides different avenues for reporting safeguarding concerns. The following avenues are available for the Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

FIFA takes a zero-tolerance approach to maltreatment, harassment, abuse neglect and/or exploitation and all issues raised will be handled in line with our statutory rules, codes of conduct and internal guidelines.

Report to local authorities

Any suspected urgent and/or criminal activity requiring immediate attention shall be reported directly to the Local Authorities in first instance for investigation. Once the local authorities have been informed, we ask you to report to the IOC Safe Sport Team or the Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Competition Safeguarding Managers (see contact details below) to ensure immediate action related to the competition.

112 for Emergency Hotline

Report to FIFA

During the competition

For reporting or consultation on non-urgent concerns or when in doubt as to whether a concern is urgent, you can contact the Safeguarding Team by:

sending an email to competitionSafeguarding@fifa.org

Report to IOC

During the competition

The Athlete365 Mind Zone has IOC Safeguarding Officers available to provide mental health first aid, and will be available for personal private conversations in the Safe Sport Zone located above the Fitness Centre in the OLV.

A private conversation/meeting with an IOC Safeguarding Officers can also be arranged by sending an email to safeguardingofficer@olympic.org.

Reports (including anonymously) can also be made via the IOC Integrity and Compliance Hotline.

"Always on" reporting

FIFA provides a confidential, dedicated, highly secure and web-based whistleblowing system so that individuals can report any safeguarding concern. Users can attach supporting documentation and create an anonymous postbox that allows them to correspond with FIFA without submitting personal information. Fill out this form: