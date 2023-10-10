Football Federation of North Macedonia President discusses infrastructure with Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino met with Football Federation of North Macedonia (FFM) President Muamed Sejdini

Discussions were held on infrastructure upgrades through FIFA Forward

Mr Sejdini stressed the importance of FIFA funding to member associations

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met a Football Federation of North Macedonia (FFM) delegation, headed by its President, Muamed Sejdini at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. The discussions centred around infrastructure and facility upgrades in North Macedonia through funding from the FIFA Forward development programme. Recently appointed FFM General Secretary, Natalia Bozhinovska, was also in attendance.

“It was great to meet with delegates from the Football Federation of North Macedonia to discuss infrastructure development and how the FIFA Forward programme can support the same,” said the FIFA President. “I was also pleased to hear about the ongoing upgrades to the National Training Centre and thanked FFM President Muamed Sejdini for his commitment to spreading the joy of football in his beautiful nation.”

FIFA Forward funding has played a crucial role in the development of football infrastructure in North Macedonia, most notably with the Petar Miloševski National Training Centre where new floodlights are being installed and pitches resurfaced.

Future projects were also discussed with improvement of stadiums and construction of artificial and natural pitches across the nation’s local municipal associations planned with the assistance of FIFA.

“I’m really grateful and I want to express huge gratitude to Mr Infantino for his time,” said President Sejdini. “He finds time for all of us, to listen to us and our problems as we tell him about the things that are happening in our countries.”

Football Federation of North Macedonia President Muamed Sejdini 00:59

The progress being made in North Macedonia can already be seen on the pitch with the men’s national team qualifying for UEFA EURO for the first time at the 2020 edition - and defeating the winners of that tournament, Italy, in March 2022.

“Without infrastructure, it is not possible to have good football. The kind of help we receive from UEFA and FIFA means a huge amount to us, as a small country, and to other Balkan countries,” said the FFM President. “It’s not just for us and other Balkan countries or other small countries: it’s important to all small and less developed countries.”