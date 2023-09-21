FIFA President and Uzbekistan counterpart discuss preparations for FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024

Gianni Infantino holds discussions with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in New York

Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian country to join the FIFA Football for Schools programme

Uzbekistan are reigning AFC U-20 Asian Cup champions and will host FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™️

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed the country’s recent success on the pitch, outstanding involvement in FIFA programmes and the first-ever FIFA Futsal World Cup to take place in the country, in 2024.

Earlier this year Uzbekistan won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the first time and went on to shine at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, only bowing out to eventual third-place finishers Israel in stoppage time at the Round of 16 stage.

Uzbekistan has started to reap the dividends of an ambitious development strategy, which saw them become the first country in Central Asia to join FIFA Football for Schools and to actively participate in the FIFA Forward development programme.

“It was my pleasure to meet with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” Mr Infantino said. “I congratulated him for the progress his beautiful country has made on the pitch and thanked him for their outstanding involvement in the FIFA Forward programme.

“Last May I had a chance to visit their new football academy in Tashkent and the facilities there will become a pride for not just Uzbekistan but for the entire Asian continent.”

The ‘Dustlik’ national team training facility was built thanks to a unique collaboration between the Uzbek football authorities and FIFA through FIFA Forward.

Mr Infantino and President Mirziyoyev also discussed the 10th edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup which Uzbekistan will be hosting from 14 September to 6 October 2024.

“I told President Mirziyoyev that I am looking forward to attending the FIFA Futsal World Cup next year and I am sure that it will be a resounding success,” the FIFA President added. “This will be another opportunity to unite the people in the region and make Uzbekistan a footballing centre.”