FIFA Secretary General, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner and co-chair of the Women’s Leagues Forum discuss future development of women’s game

Mattias Grafström and Jessica Berman meet at NWSL headquarters

New York discussions focus on the growth of the women's professional game

FIFA Secretary General states it is important to “strengthen ties with NWSL and other leagues to ensure the continued and healthy growth of women’s football”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström has met National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Commissioner and co-chair of the Women’s Leagues Forum, Jessica Berman, in New York, United States, to discuss the development of the women’s professional game and how further progress can be made.

Founded in 2012, the NWSL has established itself as one of the leading leagues in the world, and the premier platform for top-tier women’s football in the US. As a sign of its increasing popularity, during the 2024 season, collective attendance at games in the 14-team league passed two million fans for the first time.

At his meeting with Commissioner Berman, Mr Grafström discussed opportunities to work more closely with the NWSL and other leagues, enhance the impact of women’s leagues, discuss calendar matters and increase the global visibility of women’s club football through the new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

“I very much enjoyed meeting Commissioner Berman. It is important for FIFA to listen to all stakeholders involved in the women’s game and work hand in hand to find solutions for a healthy and balanced growth of the women’s game," he said. "I was impressed by the work of the NWSL and their expertise as one of the most successful women’s leagues around the world. I am convinced that by working more closely together further significant steps can be achieved in the professionalisation of the game.”

With a Women’s Football Strategy in place since 2018, FIFA has consistently displayed its commitment to developing the women’s game and has taken steps to accelerate that growth as part of its Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027.