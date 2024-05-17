Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts by FIFA Congress

Brazil will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

2027 will be the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Brazil is ready-made for a large international football tournament

At the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Brazil was announced as the host nation of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in 2027, becoming the first South American nation to host the tournament.

This announcement comes after the most comprehensive FIFA Women’s World Cup bidding process ever, and – for the first time ever – was decided through an open vote at FIFA Congress. Brazil received 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78 votes.

The tournament will provide a significant opportunity for FIFA to continue to build on the momentum generated by previous editions, including the globally applauded, record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ held in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand last year.

74th FIFA Congress 2024 | Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts 01:46

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be an historic event, marking the tenth iteration of a tournament that has gone from strength to strength since it kicked off in China PR in 1991. Since the opening tournament, Sweden, the USA, Germany, Canada, France, and Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand (co-hosts) have all hosted at least one edition.

Brazil appointed as FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ hosts Previous 01 / 08 The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen on a plinth after Brazil was announced as the host country during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 02 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation an award as Brazil won the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 03 / 08 Delegates from Brazil celebrate after Brazil are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 04 / 08 A general view as Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA holds the winning ballet of Brazil as they are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 05 / 08 Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation speaks on stage after Brazil won the bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 06 / 08 Delegates from Brazil pose with the winning ballet and award after Brazil was announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup 07 / 08 FIFA Council Member and Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues speaks on stage after Brazil are announced as the hosts for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 08 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the winning ballet of Brazil as they are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Next

2023 saw the tournament from 24 to 32 teams, proving to be one of the most competitive FIFA Women’s World Cups, highlighted by seven nations achieving their first ever win, a record-breaking three teams from Africa qualifying for the Round of 16, and teams from all six confederations recording a win for the first time.

With so many Member Associations across the globe inspired from the 2023 tournament, FIFA expects the largest ever field to participate in 2027 qualifying, while more debutants, emerging women’s football nations, players, and coaches, are sure to make their mark at the tournament.