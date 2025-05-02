FIFA support fuels Seychelles’ history-making moment

FIFA’s support helps Seychelles achieve milestone moment in their country’s and continent’s history

First time that the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ has been held in Africa

Indian Ocean nation look to leverage momentum historic tournament will provide

Seychelles conjures images of dazzling beaches, azure, blue waters and a laidback lifestyle. But for 11 days the African nation will be the focus of the football world as the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ takes place.

Seychelles are making history as the smallest nation ever to host a FIFA tournament, and with the support of world football's governing body, the locals are ready to make a splash on and off the sand.

The tournament commenced on Thursday in spectacular fashion at a packed-out Paradise Arena in Victoria. Remy De Ketelaere scored an impressive opening goal for the hosts against Belarus to induce an ear-splitting celebratory noise of the kind perhaps never before heard in the capital.

"It's a beautiful moment we are living here in Seychelles for the first Beach Soccer World Cup ever in the African continent, happening under the leadership of our president (Gianni Infantino)," said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer.

"There's lots of enthusiasm, a fantastic venue, the image speaks for itself: the joy, the level of Beach Soccer is increasing big time. Yesterday with the home team playing and the national anthems there was a lot of emotions. This is what football is about.

"And certainly, this is the vision of our president, to make sure that all our competitions (create) enthusiasm in the countries and unite the people and I've seen countries playing with a lot of love for the game, and that's impressive.”

The well-credentialed Europeans – Belarus came fourth in 2023 – eventually overran their opponents 6-3, but the hosts clearly demonstrated their competitiveness ahead of upcoming matches against Guatemala and Japan.

With little more than 120,000 inhabitants, Seychelles is the smallest nation in Africa. Yet despite such limitations, the host nation’s opening day performance proved what can be achieved by maximising resources and well-planned preparation.

With support from the FIFA Forward Programme, the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) launched a preparation plan ahead of what is a milestone moment in the nation’s football development. The initiative focuses on enhancing team performance, fostering international competitiveness, and creating a lasting impact on beach soccer in the region.

Beyond the tournament, the project aims to strengthen local coaching, expand grassroots participation, and elevate the national team’s international standing. It was structured to ensure both short-term success and long-term football development in Seychelles.

SFF Chief Executive Denis Rose said: “Seychelles may never be able to host the main FIFA World CupÔ but is capable of hosting (…) beach soccer, futsal and the like. The hosting of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is of great significance, not only for Seychelles but also for the African region. It will pave the way for other bigger and richer African countries to do so and learn from Seychelles.”

Originally constructed for the 2024 edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, the 5,000-capacity Paradise Arena was dismantled and reassembled in Victoria as part of FIFA’s sustainability strategy. The facility, which has been used as a training pitch ahead of the tournament, will remain in Victoria for community use and will be a permanent legacy.

The contribution from the FIFA Forward Programme has included maintenance and insurance for the stadium (USD 67,000). SFF facilities have also been renovated (USD 215,000) allowing the Local Organising Committee to set up headquarters, with facilities including spaces for meetings, uniform distribution, and VIP facilities. The upgraded and renovated artificial turf pitch at SFF House (FIFA Forward 2.0 – USD $676,147.51) is being used as the Fan Zone throughout the tournament.

"The hosting of the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Victoria is a historic achievement not only for Seychelles but the whole of Africa,” Rose stated. "It is expected that the tournament will open a new era of development of Seychellois football internationally.