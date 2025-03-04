FIFA.com
Tuesday 04 March 2025, 09:00
FIFA to keep fans regularly updated through launch of WhatsApp broadcast channel

  • Broadcast channel brings real-time FIFA organisational news updates to followers’ phones

  • Updates focus mainly on off-the-pitch events, such as FIFA events and programmes, milestones and tournament ticketing, among others

  • Posts are in English, but followers can access full content across a range of languages wherever they are in the world

FIFA has launched a WhatsApp broadcast channel to give football fans around the globe real-time updates on the work, events and milestones of world football’s governing body and its flagship tournaments. The one-way channel, which followers will be able to interact with via a range of emojis, will enable FIFA to share regular updates to followers across the world. Posts will have a broad focus highlighting news on and off the pitch. Updates on FIFA tournaments and events, such as host country announcements and coaching and refereeing workshops, and FIFA programmes, such as FIFA Forward, FIFA Football for Schools and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, will form the basis of what fans can expect to see on the broadcast channel. Posts on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings, milestones, such as iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ moments, and news regarding volunteer opportunities and tournament ticketing for upcoming tournaments such as the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will also feature prominently as FIFA aims to showcase its work in making football truly global. The channel will be English, but users will be able to access the content linked to the WhatsApp post and then select their preferred language from FIFA’s official range. Follow the FIFA channel on WhatsApp:

This illustration photograph taken on April 11, 2023, shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
FIFA WhatsApp broadcast channel

