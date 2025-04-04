Australia make impressive debut in FIFA Women’s Futsal World Rankings – Armenia and Poland enter Men’s Top 20

2025’s first edition of the FIFA Futsal World Rankings revealed after 183 women’s matches and 192 in the men’s game

Five new teams enter the women’s table following qualifying fixtures for the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025™

Brazil maintains the highest-ranked men’s and women’s teams

The first edition of the FIFA Futsal World Ranking for the year, which was published on Friday 4 April 2025, revealed some significant changes – in both tables – on the back of 183 women’s matches and 192 in the men’s game.

In the Women’s Futsal Ranking, there was a notable rise in the number of matches played around the world, with 111 games already played in 2025 – nearly doubling the amount that took place during the same period a year earlier. Nevertheless, the first four positions remain the same as the previous update in October 2024 with Brazil, Spain, Portugal, and Argentina leading the table in front of Thailand (5th, up 1) and Italy (6th, up 2). The biggest climbers are Morocco (47th, up 18), Norway (53rd, up 15), Czechia (45th, up 12), France (49th, up 11), and Slovakia (40th, up 10).

Five new teams enter the fray, namely Australia (59th), the USA (73rd), England (76th), Senegal (78th), and India (79th). Australia remains undefeated after its first four official matches, all of which were FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025™ qualifiers, and thus makes its ranking debut in a considerably higher position than the other newcomers. March 2025 saw several teams secure qualification for the tournament, with Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain (UEFA) set to join Argentina, Brazil and Colombia (CONMEBOL) at its first edition kicking off in November. In the latest Men’s Futsal Ranking table, Brazil remain ahead of Portugal with a lead of more than 100 points. Spain (3rd, up 1) have overtaken Argentina (4th, down 1), while IR Iran (5th, up 1) and Morocco (6th, plus 1) have also risen at the cost of Kazakhstan (7th, down 2). Poland (19th, up 3) and Armenia (20th, up 11) both make their first appearance in the top 20.

Apart from Armenia, there are several teams that have improved their positions by more than 10 ranks since last October, namely Bosnia and Herzegovina (36th, up 12), Andorra (55th, up 13), Latvia (60th, up 11), and Greece (88th, up 19). AFC hosted the most fixtures since the last rankings release, with Indonesia (21st, up 7) a notable riser. Highest-placed teams by confederation: